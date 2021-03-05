Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Phil Healy dominated her heat to win from defending champion Lea Sprunger in 52.00 seconds which was only 0.01 outside her personal best

Ireland's Phil Healy has qualified fastest for Friday evening's 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Torun.

Healy won her first-round heat in 52.00 seconds as she bossed the race to finish ahead of defending champion Switzerland's Lea Sprunger (52.25).

The Cork woman's time was only 0.01 seconds outside her personal best set earlier this season.

Healy's team-mates Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley both exited.

Becker finished third in her heat in 53.31 but only Dutch star Linke Klaver (52.74) and Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova (52.76) secured automatic qualification, with 52.72 ultimately proving to be the last faster loser's berth.

Becker's time was 0.11 outside her personal best.

After contending early on, Mawdsley was fifth in her heat in 53.68 which was 0.12 outside her PB as Greece's Irini Vasiliou (52.76) and Lithuania's Agne Serksniene (53.00) clinched the qualifying berths.

Healy's heat win will give her a good outside lane in Friday evening's semi-finals but she will still face a major task in reaching the final.

Dutch favourite Femke Bol and compatriot Klaver will be expected to be there along with Poland's European outdoor champion Justyna Swięty-Ersetic and Britain's Jodie Williams with defending champion Sprunger also looking to improve after her morning performance.

Healy's performance continued Ireland's promising start to the championships in Poland after Paul Robinson and Andrew Coscoran qualified for Friday evening's 1500m final.

Irish trio Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, Nadia Power and Georgie Hartigan will be involved in the women's 800m first round shortly after noon on Friday.

The evening session will see three-times European medallist Mark English joined by exciting Longford teenager Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons in the men's 800m heats before Robinson and Coscoran are involved in their 1500m final.