Andrew Coscoran (right) finished second in the 1500m at the 2019 meeting in Belfast behind England's Matthew Wigelsworth and will compete again at this year's Mary Peters Track event

Irish stars Cian McPhillips, Georgie Hartigan and Sean Tobin are among 315 athletes to have already signed up for the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in May.

All three are in the Irish team at this weekend's European Indoor Championships in the Polish city of Torun.

Director Eamonn Christie was amazed by the interest in the 29 May Belfast meet when online entries opened.

"The entries became available at 9am on Monday and we were immediately inundated," Christie told BBC Sport NI.

With the event, which will be held in association with Irish nutrition company Kinetica, having secured the prestigious European Permit status this year, top Irish athletes appear to be making it their business to compete in the Mary Peters Track meeting.

"I ended up having to close the entries on Tuesday morning because I will only have the track from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and am also not quite clear yet what the precise Covid-19 rules are going to be on the day.

"But the entries will open again this Saturday morning (6 March) for all events bar the three men's 5,000m races which are already fully subscribed.

"It's terrific to see the interest and that's obviously a legacy of the way the meet has been run over the years as well as the fact that it now has European Permit status."

Cian McPhillips (left) set a new Irish under-20 800m record of 1:46.13 in Dublin recently as he finished inches behind three-times European medallist Mark English

Teenager McPhillips ran English close in Dublin

Longford lad McPhillips, 18, booked his spot in Torun by finishing inches behind three-time European Championship medallist Mark English at Athletics Ireland's recent elite-only micro meet in Dublin as he set a new Irish Under-20 800m record of 1:46.13.

Phillips will be joined in the 800m in Belfast by training partner Kildare man John Fitzsimons, who is also representing Ireland this weekend after improving his personal best to 1:47.80 in the recent Abbotstown race.

The men's 1500m and women's 800m both look likely to be loaded affairs in sponsored races which will see the winners picking up £600, with further rewards on offer if the victors run stipulated times (men's 1500m 3:38.50) or better still Olympic qualifying marks.

Andrew Coscoran, who ran 3:37 indoors recently, and 2014 European Championship fourth placer Paul Robinson, who also both compete in Torun, will lead the 1500m field in Belfast with in-form Sean Tobin also among the entries, although he will have the option of moving up to the 5,000m, which already includes Ethiopian-born Irish athlete Hiko Tonosa.

Coscoran, Robinson and Irish team-mate Luke McCann will be in action on the opening evening of the European Indoors on Thursday when they compete in the first round of the 1500m while another athlete bound for Belfast in late May Michelle Finn will also be in action in the women's 3,000m heats.

Hartigan, who clinched her European Indoor Championship berth alongside Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner by winning the 800m in Abbotstown in a new PB of 2:01.48, will be among a strong women's 800m entry in Belfast which includes Raheny's Iseult O'Donnell and Commonwealth Games athlete Katie Kirk.

Eamonn Christie is also optimistic Power, who has raced at the Belfast meeting before, may be coaxed into the 800m field and that Ireland's top female sprinter Phil Healy will travel up from Cork for the meeting.

For the first time in the staging of the Belfast Irish Milers, a women's 3,000 steeplechase will be part of the programme which will seen Northern Ireland woman and Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty battling with Michelle Finn and British athlete Hannah Nuttall.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet will join the Morton Games and Cork City Sports in being Irish meetings which will have European Permit status this year.