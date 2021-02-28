Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean (left) became the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m last summer

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from the Ireland team for this weekend's European Indoor Championships after recent "setbacks".

Mageean, 28, struggled in her two most recent indoor races over the past month in Karlsruhe and Manchester.

"I am not where I want to be in order to compete in the European Indoor Champs and do myself and the Irish vest justice," said Mageean.

The Northern Irishwoman won 1500m bronze in Glasgow two years ago.

She was scheduled to again compete in the metric mile event in the Polish city of Torun.

Mageean, who reached the World outdoor 1500m final in Doha in 2019, made the decision to opt out of the championships following consultations with her Manchester-based coach Steve Vernon.

"Never an easy decision but one that Steve and myself feel is right in order to best prepare me for the summer ahead."

The Portaferry athlete became the first Irishwoman to go under two minutes for 800m last summer when she improved the national record to 1:59.69 in a milestone performance.

She then broke Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish 1,000m record during arguably the race of her career in a loaded field in Monaco but her form dipped in the closing three outings of her outdoor campaign.

The 28-year-old looked to be back on track in this scheduled Olympic year as she comfortably broke nine minutes to win over 3,000m in Manchester in early January.

However, Mageean finished a distant last in the 1500m at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Karlsruhe on 28 January and said afterwards that the unexpected death of her beloved former coach Jerry Kiernan the previous week, had taken "more from me than I anticipated".

She then attempted to regroup in a relatively low-key 800m outing in Manchester a couple of weeks ago but could only finish fourth in 2:04.40 with Irish athletes Louise Shanahan and Katie Kirk among those who finished ahead of her.

Mageean's decision reduces the Ireland team to 23 athletes who will include possible medal contenders Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner who will both compete in the women's 800m.

The championships will begin in Torun on Friday.

Ireland team:

60m - Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde, Dean Adams, Ciara Neville, Joan Healy, Molly Scott

400m - Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley

800m - Mark English, Cian McPhillips, John Fitzsimons, Nadia Power, Síofra Cléirigh Büttner, Georgie Hartigan

1500m - Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, Luke McCann

3000m - John Travers, Sean Tobin, Darragh McElhinney, Michelle Finn

60mH - Sarah Lavin