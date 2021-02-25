Seaward entered the Manchester Marathon in 2014 with the intention of just pacing a friend to halfway and two years later was competing at the Olympics

Kevin Seaward smiles at the memory of how his running passion was born.

One that sticks in the mind was being driven to the countryside outside Belfast in the St Malachy's College minibus with the other starlets and then having to run back to school.

Tough enough nurturing perhaps but boy did it work.

The regime produced some of the greatest junior athletics talent this island has ever known.

After winning European Junior medals, Gareth Turnbull went on to win a World Student Games 1500m silver in 2001 and two years later represented Ireland at the World Championships.

Colm McLean looked the most talented of all the St Malachy's running tribe when he won European Youth Olympics gold in 1997 while the additional presence of people like Conor Sweeney and Joe McAlister meant the North Belfast school could make transatlantic raids to win at the prestigious Penn Relays in the US.

"Those were glory years. That's what you aspired to be," recalls Seaward, 35, one of three Northern Ireland set to represent Ireland in the men's Olympic marathon in Tokyo - if the Games do indeed take place.

'Running comes second to a career I love'

But while the competitive juices flowed then as they still do, for Seaward the main passion has always remained the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other at speed.

And while the 'will they or won't they happen' saga around the Olympics may rumble on for a few weeks and possibly months yet, Seaward isn't hanging on every word on the subject on the websites or in the papers as he heads out the door for his 6am run.

That run takes him to the school near Loughborough when the 35-year-old works as an assistant head teacher.

"Running and athletics are brilliant but are definitely second to a career that I love. Like everyone else, I would be disappointed if the Olympics don't happen but life would continue and I would hopefully be talking to you again about another marathon next year when a bit of normality returns."

Though Kevin adds that if he does get to run in a second Olympics after competing in Rio in 2016, his next time on the startline after that will probably be pacing wife Heather to the sub-2:40 marathon he is convinced she is capable of.

The full-on nature of the Belfast man's work in being part of the management structure of a school with over 2,500 pupils during the pandemic means he has had little time to get caught up in the noise surrounding the Tokyo Games.

Only 75 children of key workers had passed through the school gates on the day we spoke, but it was far from a case of feet up for the Belfast man as he spent most of the two previous days - including a Sunday - filling out risk assessments forms.

Seaward went to the St Malachy's College school in North Belfast which produced a host of running talents including Gareth Turnbull

With students now expected back on 8 March, if Boris Johnson's planned timetable announced on Monday does come to pass, the workload only copper-fastens his decision to rule out running a further marathon before Tokyo.

"To put that energy into a 16-week build-up, training hard at 6am or earlier, I would need to be absolutely certain it's going to happen. It would also need to be within the UK and the opportunities just aren't there in the current climate. I don't have the freedom of moving between countries and going back into work."

But Seaward is content his training regime with Frank Baddick and Tom Evans, two men preparing for the the British Olympic trial next month, will keep him sharp as Tokyo hopefully approaches.

Seaward's then Northern Ireland record of 2:10.09 set in Seville almost exactly 12 months ago still has him as the second fastest of Ireland's three qualified athletes after Stephen Scullion clocked 2:09.49 in London last October.

Paul Pollock, like Seaward coached by Andy Hobdell, completes the trio of Northern Ireland men in position to represent Ireland in Tokyo by dint of his 2:10.25 set in Valencia in December 2019.

With the qualifying window open until 31 May, Seaward is taking nothing for granted and indeed says part of him would almost welcome others forcing themselves into the Irish qualification mix.

But given the lack of marathons at the moment because of Covid-19, while he's not saying it, the Northern Ireland trio appear unlikely to be usurped.

A bug picked up in the Olympic village meant Seaward was not at his best in Rio but he says the experience remains unforgettable

'In 2014, I had no notion I'd be running in Rio'

Looking back on his Olympic debut in Rio, Seaward still seems a little amazed at how it all came about.

In 2014, he had no notion that he would be running in the Olympics two years later.

"One of the lads here was running the Manchester Marathon in 2014. I was doing a bit of training so he asked me if I would pace him to halfway.

"He got injured four or five weeks before it and I thought I had time to get ready to stay on in the whole race. On the basis of the time I ran (2:18.46), I got selected for the European Championships.

"Everything was new before Rio. Getting your first Irish vest. Then being sat at the airport in Berlin in September 2015 after running an Olympic qualifying time (2:14.52) that I had had no idea I could do. I was told that I might have a shot at going to the Olympics."

A bug picked up in the Olympic village meant he was unable to produce his best in Rio as a time of 2:20.06 left him in 64th when he had been targeting a top-30 finish

"I just wasn't feeling great. I had a bit of a temperature and a cold. I knew it was going to be a long day.

"That being said, I didn't not enjoy it. You're running at the Olympics."

Fourth at Commonwealth Games

After Rio, his next marathon outing the following April in London saw him "blow up at 22 miles after a few missed drinks and other things going wrong" but the experience was logged as he approached the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

Amid searing heat on the Gold Coast, Seaward picked his way through the field to eventually take fourth with Scotland's Callum Hawkins among the casualties as he collapsed one mile from the finish while holding a two-minute lead.

After finishing 15th at the European Championships four months later as he clocked 2:16.58, the Belfast athlete produced the fastest marathon by an Irishman since 2002 when posting 2:13.39 in Berlin in September 2019.

That time was made to look comparatively pedestrian over a remarkable 13-month period that followed as Scullion, Pollock, Seaward and then Scullion again all improved the Northern Ireland record to the current mark of 2:09.49 set by the latter in London last October.

Seaward's time of 2:10.09 set in Seville came after he took a last-minute decision to wear the carbon fibre plated Nike Vaporfly shoe which had taken distance running by storm and has since led rival manufacturers to come up with similarly technologically advanced shoes.

Seaward (right) and Ireland team-mates Stephen Scullion and Ann-Marie McGlynn are among the hordes of top distance runners who have benefited from shoe technology in producing personal best performances

'I hated them the first time I wore them'

Ironically, Seaward "hated them" when he wore the Nike shoes for the first time in training a couple of weeks earlier but coach Hobdell felt it was a risk worth taking on race day with the Belfast man having the fall-back position of his entry for the Hamburg Marathon a couple of months later.

"Personally, the performance was coming over time but I was going to bust that race anyway. I was going to run the Olympic time (2:11.30) or potentially not finish."

In the event, Seaward's timing couldn't have been better as there was to be no Hamburg Marathon in May amid the onset of Covid-19 before the inevitable deferral of the Olympics.

"Once the Olympics were postponed, I made a decision to reduce what I was doing," adds Seaward.

"I had a bit of fun training with some of the 1500m and 3,000m and 5,000m guys at Loughborough here just to change the focus entirely."

A call from James McIlroy saw him sign up for the new Antrim Coast Half Marathon at home in September and a PB for the distance was followed a month later with another at the World Half Marathon in Poland.

You totally believe Seaward when he says that he won't lose any sleep over the looming confirmation or otherwise of the Tokyo Games which surely will have to come sooner rather than later.

"When the Olympic were postponed last year I thought about it for that day and then was straight back into school the next day where the children don't know about it, school doesn't know anything about it and life continues at that fast pace for me.

"The more 2021 goes on, the more I'll start to think about it. I'll not worry about whether it's going to be on or not, but certainly think more about selection and getting the plan in place to be successful."