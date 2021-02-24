Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Northern Irish sprinter Leon Reid produced a spirited run but narrowly missed out on the 60m final at the World Indoor Tour event in Madrid.

Reid clocked 6.74 seconds to finish sixth in his heat, falling short of his personal best of 6.68 which he set in Dublin on Sunday.

Nadia Power finished third in the 800m final with 2:01.55 to finish behind Habitam Alemu and Esther Guerrero.

Sarah Lavin finished third in the 60m hurdles final with a PB of 8.13.

Lavin earned her spot in the final by clocking a personal best of 8.14 but managed to cut that time down as the Limerick athlete finished behind the Netherlands' Nadine Visser (7.81) and Spain's Teresa Errandonea (8.08).

Reid, a specialist 200m runner, will not be too disheartened by his 60m display in Madrid.

The 26-year-old is hoping to go close to Paul Hession's 2007 Irish record of 6.61 at the European Indoors Championships at the beginning of March.

Reid's heat was won by Joris van Gool of the Netherlands with a 6.63 mark.

Dubliner Power, meanwhile, was unable to reclaim the Irish indoor 800m record after clocking 2:01.55 to finish third behind Ethiopian athlete Alemu's meeting record mark of 1:58.94 and Esther Guerrero's 2:01.13, a personal best for the Spaniard.

Power produced another strong run but was pipped to second place by the experienced Guerrero, who overtook the Irish athlete in the closing stages.

Power set a new Irish record in late January with a 2:02.44 clocking before bettering that with 2:00.98 in Torun earlier this month, only for fellow Dubliner Siofra Cleirigh Buttner to cut 0.40 seconds off Power's mark at the American Track League meeting at Fayetteville four days later.

Ireland's Louise Shanahan (2:05.62) finished fourth in the 800m final.

Meath middle-distance runner Andrew Coscoran finished fifth in the 1500m final with a 3:39.61 mark in a race dominated by Ethiopia's Selemon Barega, who set a meeting record of 3:35.42.