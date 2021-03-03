Neil Gourley hopes he can "right the wrongs" of his 2019 European Indoor Championships disappointment in this year's event.

The Scottish athlete, 26, will compete in the 1500m in Torun, Poland, this weekend.

At the last staging in Glasgow, Gourley reached the 1500m final but illness prevented him from taking part.

"I don't know if I will ever get over that particularly," Gourley told BBC Scotland.

"Because you never know if you will ever get the chance to compete at a championship like that in Glasgow again. But it has instilled a resoluteness in me.

"I was already taking nothing for granted, but from that day forward it is a case of you don't know how many chances you will get at this.

"That is all the more true now, it is certainly an extra bit of motivation to try and right the wrongs from then.

"The champion from then, Marcin Lewandowski, is Polish, so instead of doing it on my turf I guess I have to go and see what I can do on his turf."

US-based Gourley ran a personal best 1500m in Torun in the build-up to this week's event.

"Usually you would think your outdoor PB would be faster, that is the general trend in this sport, so it certainly bodes well for this coming year," he added.

"I didn't necessarily expect to be running PBs indoors outright so it is definitely encouraging.

"I am going there to try and win a medal. If I was saying, 'maybe you make the final, who knows', I would be selling myself short so I am absolutely going in there trying to beat everybody."