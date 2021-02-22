Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner moves to fourth in this season's European rankings with her run

Dublin athlete Siofra Cleirigh Buttner has broken the Irish Indoor 800m record set only four days previously by Nadia Power by clocking 2:00.58 in the US.

The 25-year-old's time cut 0.40 seconds off Power's mark set last Wednesday.

Cleirigh Buttner achieve the new mark in finishing second in the American Track League meeting at Fayetteville.

The Dubliner was close to chasing down winner Heather MacLean as she finished 0.05 behind the American with Britain's Adelle Tracy third in 2:01.44.

Cleirigh Buttner's performance looks to have clinched her a place in the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Poland early next month.

She moves to fourth in the European rankings as a result of her run in Arkansas.

Cleirigh Buttner's run continued a remarkable series of 800m performances by Irish female athletes over the past five days.

Four of those athletes - Cleirigh Buttner, Power, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan - are inside the top 20 of this season's world rankings.

Going into this indoor season, Cleirigh Buttner held the national record with a time of 2:02.46 set in March 2018 but Power bettered that in late January with a 2:02.44 clocking before posting 2:00.98 in Torun last Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Hartigan had moved to second on the Irish all-time list, at that stage, as she clocked 2:01.48 to clinch a superb win in the elite micro indoor meeting in Dublin to finish ahead of Shanahan (2:01.67) and Iseult O'Donnell (2:02.29) who also produced personal bests, with Katie Kirk having to settle for fifth in 2:05.37.

It's possible that Cleirigh Buttner's new Irish mark could prove short-lived as Power competes again at the World Tour Finals in Madrid on Wednesday evening.