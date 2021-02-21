Last updated on .From the section Athletics

In Manchester, Holly Mills went over 14m for the first time in the shot put

Britons Holly Mills and Sophie McKinna shone in the European indoor selection trials in Loughborough and Manchester.

Mills, 20, won the women's pentathlon with a personal best of 4,557 points - moving third in the 2021 European indoor rankings and fifth on the all-time British list.

McKinna beat her indoor shot put best for the second event running with 18.54m, winning by more than a metre.

Britain's European Indoor Championships team will be named on Monday.

The Championships will be live on BBC TV from 4-7 March.

In the women's 400m final, Jodie Williams produced a late surge to eclipse Jessie Knight and register her new indoor personal best of 52.27 seconds.

On Saturday - when the trial events were held at London's Lee Valley - Andrew Robertson impressed in the men's 60m as he won in a season-best time of 6.61 ahead of Oliver Bromby and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while Alisha Rees claimed the women's race in 7.37, just outside her season's best.

In the long jump, Fincham-Dukes produced a third-round effort of 8.08 metres, the best of his career to date, to surpass the European indoor qualifying standard, while Jazmin Sawyers took top spot in the women's event with a leap of 6.45m.

David King, who flew in from the USA on the morning of competition, won the men's 60m hurdles in a time of 7.73.