Eilish McColgan gets closer to mother Liz's record in California
Eilish McColgan moved closer to her mother's record by setting a new personal best in The Ten 10,000m race.
McColgan, 30, finished third in 30:58.94 behind Americans Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer in California.
She now has the second best time for a Scottish female over the distance, with Liz McColgan's 1991 time of 30:57.07 still the record.
British Athletics have set a time of 31:25.00 for participation in this summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics.