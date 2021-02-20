Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan set a new personal best in California

Eilish McColgan moved closer to her mother's record by setting a new personal best in The Ten 10,000m race.

McColgan, 30, finished third in 30:58.94 behind Americans Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer in California.

She now has the second best time for a Scottish female over the distance, with Liz McColgan's 1991 time of 30:57.07 still the record.

British Athletics have set a time of 31:25.00 for participation in this summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics.