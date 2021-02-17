Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nadia Power continued her superb indoor season by breaking the Irish indoor 800m record for a second time

Nadia Power produced another outstanding run as improved her own Irish indoor 800m record by clocking 2:00.98 to finish third at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Poland.

The Dubliner's time cut 1.46 seconds off the mark she set two weeks ago.

Power, 23, held off Benin's Noelie Yarigo and Poland's 2016 European 1500m outdoor champion Angelika Cichocka in the closing 100m in Torun.

Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu won in 1:58.19 from Poland's Joanna Jozwik (2:00.42).

Alemu's time was the second fastest in the world this year.

Power's form continues to augur well for her upcoming challenge at the European Indoors which will take place early next month on the same Torun track.

As a 21-year-old, Power won a surprise 800m bronze at the European Under-23 Championships in 2019 and after continuing to make steady progress last year, her exploits over the last month have marked her out as the form Irish athlete of this indoor season.

After breaking Siofra Cleirigh Buttner's previous Irish indoor record by 0.02 seconds in Vienna late last month, she took victory in the international meeting in Gent last weekend in 2:02.83.