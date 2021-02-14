Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Beatrice Chepkoech won gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the 2019 World Athletics Championships

Steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech has nthe women's 5km road world record, finishing the Monaco Run in 14 minutes 43 seconds.

The Kenyan, who also holds the 3,000m steeplechase world record, battled windy conditions with assistance from male pacemaker Luuk Maas.

The 29-year-old took a second off the previous mark set by Sifan Hassan at the same event in 2019.

"I'm so happy because I didn't expect it," said Chepkoech.

"It was cold and there was a lot of wind, but my pacemaker told me 'we can do it, let's push it', and I managed to run right on pace. Everything was perfect."

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the 10,000m world champion on the track, won the men's race in 13:14. He set the men's 5km record of 12:51 in Monaco last year.

The 5km was recognised as a world record event in November 2017.