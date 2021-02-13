Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean (left) became the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m last summer

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean was fourth in the 800m at Saturday's indoor meeting in Manchester with compatriot Katie Kirk among those ahead of her.

After a recent disappointing 1500m outing in Germany two weeks ago, Mageean was aiming to bounce back against largely domestic opposition.

But England's 2019 European U23 silver medallist Ellie Baker won in 2:02.73 ahead of Ireland's Louise Shanahan.

Shanahan clocked 2:03.52 ahead of Kirk (2:04.09) and Mageean (2:04.40).

The Portaferry athlete became the first Irishwoman to go under two minutes for 800m last summer when she improved the national record to 1:59.69 in a milestone performance.

She then broke Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish 1,000m record during arguably the race of her career in a loaded field in Monaco but her form dipped in the closing three outings of her outdoor campaign.

The 28-year-old looked to be back on track in this scheduled Olympic year as she comfortably broke nine minutes to win over 3,000m in Manchester early last month.

However, Mageean finished a distant last in the 1500m at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Karlsruhe a fortnight ago and said afterwards that the unexpected death of her beloved former coach Jerry Kiernan the previous week, had taken "more from me than I anticipated".

The Northern Irishwoman has targeted competing in next month's European Indoors Championships in Poland as part of her build-up towards the Tokyo Games in July.

Kirk's run will offer her huge encouragement as she continues to make steady progress following the health issues which affected her career after she set an 800m personal best of 2:02.63 in 2014 at the Commonwealth Games.

Saturday's race was part of the programme at the Bryggen Sports Invitational meeting with Baker's personal best winning time a European Indoor standard and only 0.71 seconds outside her outdoor personal best set in 2018.