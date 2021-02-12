Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Tokyo would be Lyles' first Olympics as a competitior

World Indoor Tour, New York Venue: Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex Date: Saturday 13 February Time: 21:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

World 200m champion Noah Lyles says he will go to the Tokyo Olympics "no matter what" with athletes set to be subject to a raft of Covid rules.

Lyles, 23, plans to double up and take on the 100m, where he has a personal best of 9.86 seconds, at the Games.

"I definitely plan to go no matter what, as long as the rules are not ridiculous," the American said.

"If you need a vaccine, if you need to travel a certain way, if you need to quarantine for two weeks, I'll do it."

An official guide for officials attending the games instructed them to clap, rather than cheer or shout, in support of athletes, as well as banning them from visiting anywhere other than Games venues and their accommodation for their first two weeks in Japan.

A similar document for athletes is yet to be published but reports claim they will only be allowed to stay in the athletes' village for five days before their event. They will reportedly be sent home immediately afterwards as the host nation attempts to limit the risk of infection spreading. external-link

Lyles is competing at Saturday's New York leg of the World Indoor Tour in the 60m, where he takes on fellow American Trayvon Bromell, and a low-key three-man 200m field.

Britons Jake Wightman and Charlie Grice go in the 1500m and 1,000m respectively.

Compatriots Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember (formerly Ofili) take on world record holder Kendra Harrison and world 400m hurdles silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin in the 60m hurdles.

Elsewhere, Bahamas' Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and American world 800m gold medallist Donavan Brazier are also on the startlists.