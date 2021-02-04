Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World ranking points which could help with Olympic qualification will also be available at the elite-only meeting

Athletics Ireland will stage a meeting at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin later this month aimed at giving elite competitors the chance to qualify for the European Indoor Championships.

The governing body made the request to hold the meeting after government restrictions meant the cancellation of the Irish Indoor Championships.

Sports Ireland made representations to the Irish Government on the issue.

The 20-21 February event will only be open to invited elite competitors.

This meet will allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes and also allow competitors to chase world ranking points for athletes chasing Tokyo Olympics qualification.

Entries will include athletes in contention for senior relay panels and invitations will be issued in the coming days.

Athletics Ireland said a small number of additional athletes may be invited to ensure the event is compliant with all results being valid for qualification purposes.

The participation of each athlete must be approved by Government via Sport Ireland's Expert Group.

The European Indoor Championships are scheduled to take place between 5-7 March in the Polish venue of Torun.

Athletics Ireland chief executive Hamish Adams said that it was a "privilege for us to be allowed to host this micro event".

"We thank Sport Ireland and the government for their backing and trust of Athletics Ireland," added the Athletics Ireland chief.

"This event has been planned and negotiated over many weeks and we have committed to delivering an event of the highest safety standard to ensure the health status of all involved and that of our nation is protected."