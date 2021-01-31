Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Before Friday's meet, Asher-Smith had not competed indoors for three years

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith picked up her second indoor victory over 60m in Germany this weekend with another impressive win in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

The 25-year-old equalled her personal best by running 7.08 seconds to claim victory in Karlsruhe on Friday.

This time she clocked 7.12secs to finish ahead of Switzerland's Ajla del Ponte (7.16secs).

Asher-Smith is racing internationally for the first time since 2019.

She is next due to race in Lievin, France on 9 February.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old rising star Keely Hodgkinson set a world under-20 indoor record for 800m on Saturday in Vienna.

The Leigh Harrier's time of one minute 59.03 seconds beat the mark set by Ethiopia's Meskerem Legesse in 2004 by two seconds.