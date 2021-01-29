Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019 at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Racing indoors for the first time in three years, her winning time of 7.08 seconds equalled her personal best.

Asher-Smith, 25, raced just three times in the coronavirus-hit 2020, all low-key club races.

Elliot Giles won the men's 800m in a world-leading one minute 45.50 secs.

The 2016 European bronze medallist finished ahead of Frenchmen Benjamin Robert and Pierre-Ambroise Bosse.

Asher-Smith's winning time was just 0.02 seconds off the British record held by Asha Philip, who finished fifth in Karlsruhe.

Her last international appearance had been at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, where she was crowned world 200m champion.

Elsewhere on Friday, Sophie McKinna broke her indoor personal best to place third in the women's shot put, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished strongly in third in the women's 3,000m.

Andy Butchart finished fourth in the men's 3,000m with an indoor personal best time of seven minutes 40.85 secs.