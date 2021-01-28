Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean will compete over 1500m at Friday's World Indoor Tour meet in Karlsruhe which will be live on the BBC Sport Website and Red Button.

The Portaferry athlete's fellow competitors in the metric mile will include Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo and Spain's Esther Guerrero.

Nanyondo finished 11th in the World Championships 1500m final in 2019 when Mageean placed 10th.

The Ugandan was also fourth in the 800m at those World Championships in Doha.

Guerrero is an 800m specialist having set an outdoor personal best of 1:59.22 in 2020.

Mageean is planning a busy indoor campaign which will include the European Indoor Championships in March as she builds up towards the Olympics Games in Tokyo.

She has already had one indoor outing this season which saw her clock 8:54.66 for 3,000m when taking victory at a meeting in Manchester.

Friday's 1500m race is scheduled to start at 19:57 GMT with the BBC coverage underway from 19:00.

Highlights of Friday's meeting will also be on BBC One from 13:45-14:45 GMT on Saturday.