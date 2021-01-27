Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Jemma Reekie wins in Glasgow in February 2020

The BBC will show exclusive live coverage of the opening five events on athletics' World Indoor Tour.

The opening event - which will see Dina Asher-Smith's international return - takes place in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday, 29 January.

Further meetings will be held in France, America, Poland and Spain in February.

All events will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Highlights of the Karlsruhe meeting will be also be available on BBC One from 13:45-14:45 GMT on Saturday, 30 January.

Asher-Smith ran very few races in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, while Karlsruhe will be her first indoor competition since 2018.