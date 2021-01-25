Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir won 1500m and 3000m gold at the European Indoor Championships in 2019

A feasibility study into Glasgow hosting the World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2024 has been approved by the city's Event Board.

The European Athletics Indoor Championships were held in 2019 on the back of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Euro 2020 matches this year and the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023 are also coming to Glasgow.

"This is exactly the kind of event Glasgow aspires to," said councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life.

"The event board has therefore approved a feasibility study into whether Glasgow could and should bid for this event. The whole point of the study would be to assess whether it would be right in every respect."

After hosting the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow welcomed the World Gymnastics Championships the following year, the World Badminton Championships in 2017 and the inaugural European Championships, co-hosted with Berlin, in 2018.

The men's World Curling Championships should have taken place at the Emirates Arena last year but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.