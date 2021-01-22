Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Emirates Arena hosted the British Championships last February

The British Athletics Indoor Championships, due to be in Glasgow in February, has been cancelled.

The event was to be at Emirates Arena for the second year running and was to serve as trials for both the European and World Indoor Championships.

But British Athletics have cancelled the event "to ensure the safety of all those due to participate".

It says that testing all those involved for Covid-19 would "not sufficiently mitigate the risks".

"British Athletics recognises our wider social responsibility to reduce Covid-19 transmission and to not overburden the NHS," a statement read.

"The logistics of safely staging a national championships comprising approximately 500+ attendees need to be balanced with the risks to those involved, the local community, and the medical climate."

British Athletics is exploring how it can stage an event to enable competitors to achieve qualification for the European Indoor Championships, scheduled to take place in Poland in March.