Newport Marathon postponed until autumn

The Newport Marathon was launched in 2018

The Newport Wales Marathon and 10K scheduled for Sunday, 18 April has been postponed until Sunday, 24 October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was launched in 2018 and attracts more than 6,000 runners annually from around the world.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said in the current climate it "will not be possible to safely deliver the event in three months' time".

He added that the health and safety of those involved was a "top priority".

Every runner with a place in the Newport Marathon, 10K or Family Mile will be able to use it at the rescheduled event in October 2021, or there are a number of options should they be unable to attend the new date.

"We recognise the frustration surrounding a further delay to the event and the time and considerable effort that goes into marathon training, but have no choice in having to wait until the public health context improves," Newman said.

The decision to postpone the race follows similar delays for the Cardiff Half Marathon which is also organised by Run 4 Wales.

Initially put back from October 2020 to March 2021, the Cardiff event is now scheduled for Sunday, 3 October 2021.