Dai Greene won the 400m hurdles world title in South Korea in 2011

Former 400m hurdles world champion Dai Greene fears Great Britain's Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will miss out if attempts at qualifying are hit by a lack of qualifying events.

The 35-year-old Welshman hopes to be at the delayed Games.

But he said: "The big issue leading into the summer is whether there'll be competitions.

"That's my biggest worry, my biggest concern because if you can't compete, then you can't qualify."

Greene is training at the farm where he lives and at Loughborough University and says of his own Tokyo prospects: "I'll have done something wrong between now and then if I'm not there."

However, he acknowledges the hurdles he hopes to negotiate in Japan will be be every bit as challenging as those presented by the circumstances of Covid-19 lockdown.

"There's not going to be many competitions in the UK," Greene told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We'll have to go abroad for the faster races, the better competition, better tracks, better weather so there's more chance of hitting that standard in a European competition.

"But it's whether they're going to be happening or not. That's the big thing that's probably playing on my mind.

"It's not will I be in shape, won't I be in shape, will I be fit? It's can I get into a race at the right time, early enough in the season. Will there be enough on?"

"I think the athletes are becoming more and more concerned, purely because of things escalating within the UK in particular and obviously around the world.

"We know that we could probably find a vaccine before we go there, stay in some sort of self-isolation for two or three weeks before the Games.

"We know that that's possible. Any athlete would be happy to do that if it meant we could go to the Games.

"But again, it comes back to getting the qualifying standard in.

"Last year for example there were no competitions at all so we couldn't qualify."

Greene estimates between the expected start of the European season in May and the UK Championships he would expect to take place in June, those hoping to make GB's track and field contingent in Tokyo will have around a month in which to seal their spots.

"We have about three and a half weeks to get the competition in and then it's a week of training before the UK Championships and that's pretty much it," said Greene.

"If you didn't get the standard, but picked up the infection or a niggle your chance is gone. It's make or break so it's quite a tense sort of time.

"We haven't heard from the IAAF or European Athletics about logistics around competitions leading up to the Olympics."

Greene has been sharing his training progress on social media, including good and bad days and moments.

"I'm just showing that it's not all that easy," said Greene.

"The end product is fantastic when it all works out, but it's weeks and months of work where the road is very bumpy."

He is thankful for being able to train at a dedicated high performance centre while closed public facilities make it impossible for many would-be Tokyo team-mates to do so.

"I don't feel I'm as badly affected as I know other athletes are," said Greene.

"They are not in and around a high performance centre. A lot of tracks are council-owned and are shutting.

"It's a lot more difficult for athletes to train in Wales as well, which is frustrating for them so I do feel very grateful with the situation I'm in at the moment."

With vaccines being rolled out throughout the United Kingdom, Greene hopes the programmes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be successful enough to reach his age group in time for the Games.

"I haven't thought too much about it," said Greene.

"I'd like to think that the UK will pull their finger out and get around to vaccinating enough people by the time it's important for me to travel.

"If I wasn't having the vaccine by the summer anyway, I would think that there's something wrong with the way they're rolling things out.

"I'd like to think it shouldn't be a problem and hopefully other countries manage to execute it promptly as well so that by the time it gets to the summer may age category is factored into it and are receiving it.

"But the reality of it might be very different bearing in mind how things have played out in the last six or seven months."