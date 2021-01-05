Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The 2020 Welsh Cross Country Championships were held in Pembrey Country Park, Llanelli in February that year

The Welsh Indoor Championships and Welsh Cross Country Championships will not be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh Athletics (WA), the sport's governing body in Wales, normally holds the events in January or February.

But with the country in Level 4 lockdown, WA says it is not feasible to do so in 2021.

The body accepts the decision will be a "disappointment for many athletes in Wales".

In a statement, WA added: external-link "We must once again prioritise the national effort to protect public health.

"Strict restrictions on numbers are likely to remain in place in Wales as we regress through the alert levels, but we certainly hope that a number of competition opportunities will be on offer as and when restrictions allow.

"We fully appreciate the ongoing patience and support of the athletics community in Wales during these difficult times."