Mageean became the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m last summer and also broke Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old national 1,000m record

Ciara Mageean produced encouraging New Year form as she clocked her second ever fastest 3,000m of 8:54.66 to earn an indoor victory in Manchester.

Mageean finished 0.70 seconds ahead of her New Balance Team training partner, Dutch athlete Jip Vastenburg.

The Irish athlete's time run was a European Indoor Championship mark although it's not clear whether she plans to run in Poland in early March.

Mageean was competing at Saturday's Bryggen Sports Indoor meeting.

The Portaferry woman set her 3,000m indoor personal best of 8:48.27 when winning at the Athlone international meeting last February.

Prior to that her best time for the distance was an 8:55.01 set at the Millrose Games in New York in 2015.

Mary Cullen is the Irish record holder for the event with an 8:43.74 clocking set in 2009.

Mageean is building up towards her 1500m challenge at this year's Olympics after an impressive summer campaign last year which saw her become the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m and also break Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish 1,000m record.