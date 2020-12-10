Matt Wigelsworth edged out Andrew Coscoran to win the 1500m at the 2019 meeting

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet has been awarded European Permit status which will further raise the profile of an event already regarded as one of Ireland's top athletics meetings.

European Athletics confirmed the news that the Mary Peters Track meeting will join the Morton Games and Cork City Sports in having a European Permit.

"We at European athletics are delighted to welcome Belfast Irish Milers onto the European track and field calendar," said European Athletics' Project & Events coordinator Quentin Pirlet.

"Over the past number of years meeting director Eamonn Christie and his small team have shown great initiative and enthusiasm in building a strong athletics meeting which is open and inclusive and meets all the high standards you need to obtain a European Athletics permit.

"We look forward to working together with Belfast Irish Milers Meet in 2021 and beyond."

Meet director Eamonn Christie is already planning for next year's event which will take place on 29 May

European Athletics' conferring of its Permit status follows continued backing of the event by its main sponsor Kinetica Sports which will see the meeting being held in association the sports nutrition company.

"This event is one of three on the island of Ireland to be awarded a European athletics track and field permit which is a huge achievement, given how disruptive the past year has been for all sporting organisations," said Kinetica Business president Sorcha Madigan.

World Athletics' project director Pierce O'Callaghan, a noted authority on Irish athletics history, is also pleased by the Belfast meeting's increased status.

"There has always been a great tradition of international athletics meetings in Belfast going right back to 1900 when Ireland played host to Scotland in Cliftonville Park," said O'Callaghan.

"Following the disruption of the 2020 season the Belfast Irish Milers Meet now takes on an added importance with its late May 2021 date and will be a critical stop on the road to the Tokyo for Irish and International athletes alike."

Meeting to have Para-athletics events

Meeting director Christie says the event's European Permit status will significantly raise the profile of a meeting which has attracted mainly Irish and British competitors during its five previous stagings.

"Everybody when they are checking the fixtures for 2021 on the European Athletics website will now see that there is a meet on in Belfast on 29 May," added Christie.

"I'm hoping that European and British - as well as Irish athletes - seeking fast times will decide to at least have a think about coming to Belfast to run."

European Athletics granted the meeting its Permit status after noting that the strong fields in recent years with several athletes achieving qualification for major championships at the Belfast event.

"That's important to European Athletics but equally significant is that the event has to be open and inclusive to local and para-athletes and not just aimed at international athletes," added Christie.

"We will have wheelchair events where hopefully the likes of Jack Agnew will be racing in and in addition to the track events from 100 to 3,000m from both men and women, we will have boys and girls races over 1,000m."

Former Athletics Ireland Endurance Coach Steve Macklin plans to bring a number of athletes from the Doha-based Aspire Academy to the Belfast meeting as he did in 2018 while former British international runner James Thie has also promised Christie that a number of his Cardiff Metropolitan University group will travel to compete in Northern Ireland.