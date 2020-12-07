Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ann Marie McGlynn set her marathon personal best of 2:32.54 at last year's Dublin Marathon

Northern Ireland athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn's hopes of achieving the Olympic marathon qualifying time were dashed in Valencia on Sunday.

McGlynn's time of two hours 35 minutes and 29 seconds was almost six minutes outside the Tokyo standard.

The 40-year-old Strabane-based athlete set her personal best of 2:32.54 at last year's Dublin Marathon.

"Maratón Valencia wasn't the run I wanted but if anything it will make me a stronger athlete," said McGlynn.

"When it wasn't going my way I stayed in and crossed the finish line."

Despite Sunday's disappointment, McGlynn will try again in the Spring to chase the Olympic time.

"Hopefully in the not to distant future I can get the number I know that I am very capable of."

In October, McGlynn improved her own Northern Ireland Half-Marathon record by 20 seconds when she clocked 71:40 at the World Half-Marathon Championships in Poland.

Ann-Marie Larkin, as she was then, made her debut for Ireland at junior level in the late 1990s before a gradual disillusionment set in and eventually caused her to quit the sport in her mid-20s.

However, she returned to running at the age of 32 and within little over a year helped Ireland's women clinch a team bronze at the European Cross Country Championships.

Since then, McGlynn has concentrated mainly on road running competition and her Dublin Marathon performance last year, when she cut over six minutes off her personal best, convinced her that the Olympic qualifying time could be attainable.