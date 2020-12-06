Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kibiwott Kandie is the first athlete to run a half marathon in under 58 minutes, with his winning time of 57:32 more than a minute faster than his previous best

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie has set a new world record for the half marathon with a stunning victory in Valencia.

Kandie took 29 seconds off mark set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in Copenhagen last year, to complete the 13.1 miles in 57 minutes 32 seconds.

The 24-year-old won by five seconds from Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo.

Rhonex Kipruto was third ahead of fellow Kenyan Alexander Mutiso, with the top four athletes all finishing inside the previous world record.

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba won by 21 seconds with a time of 1:05:18, with Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui second and Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi third.