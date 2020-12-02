Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Emirates Arena hosted the British Championships last February

Glasgow will host the British Athletics Indoor Championships in February for the second consecutive year.

The event will be at Emirates Arena on 20 and 21 February and will act as the trials for both the European and World Indoor Championships in March.

As it stands, no spectators will be permitted and the format of the competition is still to be finalised.

"We will monitor government guidelines as we build up to the event," said UK Athletics CEO Joanna Coates.

"The Emirates Arena has hosted world-class athletics for several years, so we are thrilled to be working with the great team there to deliver this prestigious fixture in the calendar."

Last year, the Glasgow venue also hosted the Muller Indoor Grand Prix and the 2019 European Championships.