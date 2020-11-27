Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Paul Lawther had the misfortune to miss on major championship appearances for GB because of the incredible strength in British middle distance running in the 1970s

Changes to Athletics Northern Ireland's management team following this week's AGM include 1970s star Paul Lawther taking on the vice-chairman's role.

Lawther is expected to be an active vice-chairman as he assists new chairman, the former British high jumper international David Abrahams.

Abrahams' arrival follows John Allen's decision to step away from the chairman's role.

Allen served as secretary of the governing body for three decades.

After the equally long-serving David Seaton's decision to step down from the chairman's role last year, Allen served as chairman for 12 months before standing down at Wednesday's AGM which saw previous vice-chairman Abrahams move up to the chairman's position.

Abrahams, who finished fourth when representing England in the high jump at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in April, has been based in Northern Ireland for many years and will bring extensive business and management experience into his role.

North Down club stalwart Tony Wall, who is an accountancy lecturer, remains treasurer after taking the role last year following Roy Corry's decision to step down.

The governing body also has a new President with athletics journalist and former Commonwealth Games sprinter Gerry Carson taking the position after the conclusion of Ian Taylor's term.