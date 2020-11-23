Last updated on .From the section Athletics

London last staged a Diamond League event in 2019

The London Stadium will stage a midweek Diamond League athletics meeting next July after the 2021 provisional schedule was announced.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 13 July, 10 days before the start of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

However, Gateshead's International Stadium, which was due to host a meeting, has not been included.

The calendar consists of 14 meetings beginning in Rabat in May and ending in Zurich in September.

The London date comes after the conclusion of Euro 2020 and avoids a clash with the Wimbledon singles finals and Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

This year's Diamond League event at Gateshead, the first world-class event at the track since 2010, was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and then cancelled because venue renovations were not going to be completed in time.

The Anniversary Games, which were to be held over two days in London in July, were also cancelled in a major blow to the finances of governing body UK Athletics.

Last month, chief executive Joanna Coates told the Times that she was confident external-link there would be a Diamond League event on home soil next year despite the lack of a television deal.

After the season-opener in Rabat on 23 May, Doha will stage a meeting five days later.

Rome will host the first European event of the season on 4 June, with Oslo hosting a week later and meetings in Stockholm and Monaco joining London in the first two weeks of July.

Action will resume after the Olympics on 14 August in Shanghai with action continuing before the season finale in Zurich on 8 and 9 September.

Organisers say the calendar remains provisional and is subject to changes depending on the global health situation.

2021 Diamond League calendar:

Rabat - 23 May

Doha - 28 May

Rome - 4 June

Oslo - 10 June

Stockholm - 4 July

Monaco - 9 July

London - 13 July

Shanghai - 14 August

Eugene - 21 August

China - 22 August

Lausanne - 26 August

Paris - 28 August

Brussels - 3 September

Zurich - 8-9 September