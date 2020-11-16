Mark Pollock gets on his bike as part of his training for the Run in the Dark Challenge

This Wednesday evening an estimated 25,000 runners and walkers across the world - from Sydenham to Singapore - will switch on their global tracking devices, log into a leaderboard phone app and be ready for the Run in the Dark Challenge.

Although the routes chosen for the 2020 virtual, non-mass participation 5km-10km runs will vary according to local Covid-19 regulations, all those taking part will be heading in the same direction - supporting the search for a cure for paralysis.

It's the 10th year of this trans-continental venture started by former Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games medallist Mark Pollock. The 43-year-old's determination to beat the odds knows no bounds.

At this point let me declare an interest. It is nearly 30 years since Mark first bumped into me. On that occasion, with his journey into total sight loss already underway, he rode his bicycle into the side of my Citroën.

The car was okay. It was the partly severed finger on Mark's hand that was the problem. As we waited for medical help to arrive, the resilience that would serve him in later life was there for all to see.

Three decades on, the County Down adventurer, whose eventual blindness did not thwart his desire to compete as a rower or sailor, or to undertake treks to the North and South poles, is boldly trying to go where science has never been.

A decade on

A fall from an upstairs window in 2010 left Pollock with a broken back. His focus now is on bringing together the best minds in the world to collaborate, under the umbrella of the Mark Pollock Trust and the Collaborative Cures project, in the development of technologies that can break through the barriers of spinal paralysis.

For one who has experienced so many setbacks, Pollock could be forgiven for being less than positive about life. Not a bit of it. It is easy to see why there is a demand for his motivational talks.

"When I give public talks I usually start by stating that sometimes we choose our challenges and sometimes our challenges choose us," he explains. "We shouldn't be surprised. We have to focus on what we can do and what decisions we need to take."

And there speaks a man ever ready to confront any obstacles that come before him. The loss of the sight in his right eye at the age of five was never going to curtail his involvement in sport.

Mark Pollock promotes the event he started a decade ago

"I have always been competitive. I got that from my parents. At Inst (Royal Belfast Academical Institution) I wasn't allowed to take part in field sports. But there was rowing and my dad was big into sailing. I could do that."

Being part of the Commonwealth Games rowing team of 2002 that came home with silver and bronze remains a constant memory.

"While the competition side was hugely important, there was much more to it than the handful of races you got to do. It was about the laughs in training, about all the successes and failures. I really miss being part of that club."

Turbo speed

Pollock's daily schedule remains busy. Our conversation interrupts his morning workout on a turbo trainer in his living room in Dublin. In normal times, he might be at his alma mater, Trinity College, where he uses a revolutionary exoskeleton suit that permits him to walk upright with the help of crutches.

"There have been huge developments that help people in my situation. My iPhone speaks to me when I get text messages. I can reply to these. There are apps that will measure my heart rate when I'm on my bike and record electrical stimulation from the spine to the brain.

"I have to do things in a different way now. Run in the Dark is a manifestation of that. I'm preparing for the virtual run from here in my home. Others will be out running or walking their chosen courses on Wednesday.

"Lockdown is affecting people in all sorts of ways, particularly those with varying degrees of disability. I have only been outside a few times since March. The important thing for our physical and mental health is to keep active."

Blindness does not prevent Pollock from gazing into the unchartered future of technological advances with equal measures of optimism and realism.

"Optimists rely on hope alone. Realists run acceptance and hope in parallel. I absolutely accept that I am totally paralysed but I hope that we will find a cure in my lifetime. I'm working to close that gap between hope and acceptance."