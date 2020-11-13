Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Manangoi beat compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot to gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Kenya's former world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi, has been suspended for two years, for failing to make himself available for three drugs tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says the ban is backdated to 22 December 2019.

Manangoi, 27, won silver at the 2015 Beijing World Championships before taking gold in London two years later.

The Commonwealth and African champion over the same distance pulled out of the 2019 World Champioships in Doha a few days before it started.

Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one-hour window of every day.

Three failures in 12 months - not being present at the specified time, or filing inaccurate or incomplete information, counts as one failure - leads to an automatic ban.