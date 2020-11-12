Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Athletics Integrity Unit has appealed against the decision to dismiss anti-doping charges against world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser.

The Bahraini was provisionally suspended in June after being charged with missing four anti-doping tests.

However, the World Athletics Tribunal dismissed the charges against the 22-year-old in October.

One of Naser's whereabouts failures was dismissed because the doping control officer went to the wrong address.

Naser was found guilty of three whereabouts failures but cleared of the missed test charge, relating to an incident that happened on 12 April 2019.

As the three other missed tests were not within a 12-month period, they do not constitute a violation.

Naser ran the third-fastest time in history to claim the world 400m title in 2019.