British Athletics "trusts" Mo Farah and Hollie Arnold will make the "right decisions" regarding their Tokyo 2020 plans during their stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The duo are part of the line-up for the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

Last year, Farah, 37, revealed his plan to return to the track and bid for a third successive Olympic 10,000m title at the delayed Tokyo Games.

Arnold, 26, is looking to defend her Paralympic F46 javelin title in 2021.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, this year's I'm a Celebrity is taking place at Gwrych Castle in north Wales, rather than the usual Australian jungle location, and will last for three weeks.

"I hope by going on the programme, it inspires people," said Arnold in a statement.

"Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics, but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn't stop anyone else either."

British Athletics confirmed that in line with their policy, they will suspend the APA (athlete personal award) funding for athletes involved in the programme and will reinstate it once they return to full-time training.

BBC Sport understands this will only impact Arnold as APAs are means-tested and Farah's commercial income makes him ineligible.

"We trust in them and their support networks to make the right decisions around their preparations before the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics," said a British Athletics spokesperson.

Olympic champions Sam Quek (hockey) and Rebecca Adlington (swimming) have both taken part in the series in recent years, but after announcing their retirements from their respective sports.

Both the Olympics and Paralympics, scheduled for last summer, were postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympics, which will still be called Tokyo 2020, will be staged from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and the Paralympics will take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021.