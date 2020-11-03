Last updated on .From the section Athletics

UEFA Women's Champions League first round qualifier: Glasgow City v Peamount United Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Wed 4 Nov Kick-off : 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba or listen on BBC Radio Scotland online, digital, 810MW

Glasgow City's Champions League qualifier with Irish champions Peamount United could be a "spicy" contest, says midfielder Leanne Crichton.

City take on the Dublin side in the first qualifying round at Broadwood, their temporary home.

Crichton, 33, says the similarities between the two sides could make for a feisty match.

"It almost feels like a home [league] game in that you already feel familiar with the opposition," Crichton said.

"They will be a group of players who have grown up with very similar experiences to us. It should hopefully add some spice to it."

Glasgow City made it to the quarter-finals last season for the second time in their 21-year history, but lost 9-1 to German side Wolfsburg.

The winners on Wednesday will go into the second qualifying round, where another victory would mean a place in the last 32 alongside Europe's biggest clubs.

It is a prize Scotland international Crichton, who has agreed a new contract to remain at City until 2022, says the squad are relishing again.

"In the squad we had a really good feeling [last year]," she added. "We had a real belief that we are capable of going and getting that result and I think this year will be very similar."

Jo Love - Scotland's most-capped out field player - has also agreed to stay at City until 2022.