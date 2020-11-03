Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Laura Muir has been nominated for this year's World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.

Muir, 27, is the quickest in the world over 1500m this season and set a new UK 1,000m record in August.

A month later the Scot ran a world-leading three minutes 57.40 seconds in Berlin over 1500m.

Of the 10 nominees, Muir is the only Briton in the running for the award, which was won last year by Dalilah Muhammad of the United States.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who ran world-leading races over 800m and 1000m, and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopa, who recently set a 5,000m world record, are among the opposition.

In the men's category, nominations include Jacob Kiplimo who made history by becoming the first Ugandan to gold with a world half marathon win in a record time of 58 minutes 49 seconds.

The winners will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 on Saturday 5 December.

World Athlete of the Year - female nominees

Femke Bol (Netherlands), Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), Laura Muir (Great Britain), Hellen Obiri (Kenya), Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), Ababel Yeshaneh (Ethiopa)

World Athlete of the Year - male nominees

Donavan Brazier (USA), Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda), Noah Lyles (USA), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Karsten Warholm (Norway)