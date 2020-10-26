Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Leon Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain

Irish sprinter Leon Reid is targeting at least a place in the 200m final at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has set out his goals for 2021.

"I want to hit the double digits in national championship wins and run as close to 19 seconds as possible - that would be the dream," said Reid.

"Then the Olympics will not be about times but giving it a good go and making the final at least."

Reid won his Commonwealth medal in 2018 - the same year he switched allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland.

It's a move which has proved beneficial for Reid, who is now in his 10th week of training in Cardiff.

Handing out advice

"I've always told people that if they can leave GB athletics do it," Reid told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I ran for the country from the age of 15 to 20-21 and I got medals in every competition they asked me to go to. I was a role model and doing school visits.

"Next thing you know it's 'we don't need you anymore, we're going to pick someone else' - there's just no loyalty, no explanations, no nothing.

"With the Ireland team it was just like walking into a family and I can't even explain how amazing it is for me to be in this environment.

"I can just literally phone the head of Irish athletics just to have a chat, just to make sure everything is okay. I would never have been able to do that with British athletics."

Click here to he the full interview with Leon Reid on Sportsound Extra Time.