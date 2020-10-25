Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Hughes has set a succession of veterans world distance running records in recent years

Former Olympic athlete Tommy Hughes cut over six minutes off the over-60s marathon world record as he clocked a time of 2:30.02 in Lisburn.

Hughes has set a succession of veterans world marks over recent years.

Only last month, he set a new over-60s half marathon world record at the Antrim Coast event in Larne.

The Maghera man represented Ireland in the marathon at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 after a career which included victory in Marrakesh Marathon.

Up until early 14 months ago, he remained the second fastest Northern Ireland athlete in the marathon with his personal best of 2:13.59 behind Greg Hannon's long-standing record from 1979.

Since then, Paul Pollock, Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion have gone on to improve the Northern Ireland record by nearly four minutes with Scullion now holding the mark with his 2:09.49 set at last month's London Marathon.

Hughes set the new over-60s marathon world best in an event which saw competitors run 14 and a half laps around the Down Royal Racecourse.