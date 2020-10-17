Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ann-Marie McGlynn cut 20 seconds off her own Northern Ireland record as she clocked 71 minutes and 40 seconds to finish 42nd at the World Half Marathon Championships in Poland.

The 40-year-old Strabane-based athlete went out hard in the loaded field and was in 27th spot as she reached 10 kilometres in 33:29.

McGlynn then began to find the going tougher as she reached 20km in 1:08.07.

However, the Offaly native battled well to produced her new personal best.

Belfast athlete Kevin Seaward, who has already qualified for next year's Olympic Marathon, set a personal best in the men's event as he clocked 62 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 58th while Mayo man Hugh Armstrong also set a lifetime best of 63:37 as he crossed the line in 70th.

Seaward's time cut seven seconds off her previous personal best set at last month's Antrim Coast event in his native Northern Ireland.

McGlynn was using her race as preparation for her upcoming challenge at the Olympic Games qualifying standard of 2:29.30.

She set her marathon personal best of 2:32.54 when she cut over two and a half minutes off Teresa Duffy's 18-year-old Northern Ireland record last last October's Dublin Marathon.

With conditions perfect for distance running in Gdynia, McGlynn was among 65 of the 101 finishers in the women's race to improve her personal best.

Her performance left her as the leading British and Irish athlete as Samantha Harrison finished 47th in 71:53, Becky Briggs 64th in 1:13.06 and Clara Evans 65th in 1:13.11.

As African athletes dominated both races, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the women's race in a new women's only event world record of 65:16 which left her two seconds ahead of Ethopian-born German Melat Kejeta, whose time was a new European record.

The men's race had its expected Ugandan winner but it was not new world 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei as instead his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo took the title.

Kiplimo won in a new championship record of 58:49 which left him five seconds ahead of Kenyan's Kibiwott Kandie with Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn third in 59:08 and Cheptegei having to settle for fourth in 59:21.