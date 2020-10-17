Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir has broken her own world record for a women-only half marathon.

The 27-year-old ran one hour five minutes 16 seconds at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Germany's Melat Yisak Kejeta was second in 1:05:18 with Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw in third with 1:05:19.

In the men's race, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo claimed victory in a championship record time of 58:49.

In the women's race, the top three all ran under Jepchirchir's previous would record of 1:05:34.

The leading group went through 10km in 30 minutes 47 seconds, while the chances of Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh and Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei suffered when they fell on the third lap as they went on to finish fifth and sixth respectively.