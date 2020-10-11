Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir, Jack Wightman and Jemma Reekie have been rewarded for stellar form in 2020

Middle-distance trio Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie and Jake Wightman have been named joint winners of the Scottish Athletics' performer of the year award.

The unprecedented sharing of the prize reflects their world-class performances amid a coronavirus-disrupted season.

Andy Young, who trains Muir and Reekie, was performance coach of the year.

Megan Keith took the U20 performer award, with Anna Hedley named top U17 athlete, and ultra runner Joasia Zakrzewski masters athlete of the Year.

Muir, 27 is the quickest in the world over 1,500m this season and set a new UK 1,000m record. Reekie, 22, lost only one 800m race all year and is fifth on the fastest times list, one place above Muir, while 26-year-old Wightman broke his own Scottish record in his only 1,500m outing.

The other athletes on the eight-person shortlist were Callum Hawkins, Steph Twell, Eilish McColgan, Josh Kerr and Zakrzewski.

"I'd like to congratulate all our winners," said Stephen Maguire, Scottish Athletics' director of performance and coaching.

"It has been a strange year, of course, and a tough year for so many people in our sport. But we still witnessed Scottish athletes starring on the global stage and the level of some of the performances really was remarkable."