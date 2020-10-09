Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Callum Hawkins has been pre-selected for next year's rearranged Olympics

Callum Hawkins will miss next Saturday's World Half Marathon Championships with an ankle injury.

The Scot, 28, has been pre-selected for the Tokyo Olympics in the marathon.

He was added to Great Britain's half marathon squad after the championships were rescheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hawkins was due to go to the event in Poland as Europe's top performer this year after clocking one hour and one second in Marugame, Japan, in February.

On Monday, he competed for the first time since that race, finishing fifth in the Fast 5k event at the Three Sisters Race Circuit near Manchester.

Hawkins finished 10th at last year's London Marathon before coming fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

His appearance in Poland would have been his first at the World Half Marathon Championships since 2016, when he crossed the line in 15th place.