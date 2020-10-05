Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scullion produced another sensational marathon performance in London

Stephen Scullion says breathing problems made him consider dropping out during the London Marathon before he sealed his Olympic spot.

Belfast man Scullion, 31, became the fastest of Ireland's Olympic marathon qualifiers as he set a new Northern Ireland record of 2:09.49 in London.

However, Scullion revealed that he considered pulling out after 14 miles.

"At mile 14 today, I wanted to DNF and I had to make that decision. My breathing was terrible," he said.

Speaking on Twitter external-link , Scullion added: "But I just questioned what that would mean to the people who think I'm some kind of animal, quitting like that. So I kept going."

The 31-year-old paid tribute to everyone who has supported him which included a special mention to his Irish coach Robert Denmead.

"A big shout out to Rob Denmead who helped me a lot. I wanted an Irish coach to come on board and help, Rob has been fantastic."

Scullion's time cut two minutes and three second off his previous best set at this year's Houston Marathon.

His top-five finish in the gold label marathon in Texas did secure the 31-year-old Olympic qualification but it was slower than the Olympic qualifying time of 2:11.30 which he smashed in Sunday's run.

Scullion's London performance, which left him 11th overall, moves him to second on the Irish all-time list behind John Treacy's mark of 2:09.15 set at the Boston Marathon in 1988.

There has been some questions marks surrounding the 1984 Olympic silver medallist's national record because sections of the Boston course were downhill but Athletics Ireland confirmed to BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Monday that Treacy's time does remain the Irish mark.

NI trio set to represent Ireland in Tokyo marathon

Scullion's time is seven seconds faster than Treacy's memorable Los Angeles Olympics performance.

The Belfast man's time cut 20 seconds off Kevin Seaward's previous Northern Ireland record set in February at the Seville Marathon.

Scullion's fellow Northern Irishmen Seaward [2:10.09] and Paul Pollock [2:10.25] moved ahead of him in the Irish Olympic pecking order last winter and spring which did put him under a certain amount of pressure with the likes of Sean Tobin, Mick Clohisey and Hugh Armstrong also hoping to challenge for one of the three marathon spots.

However, as it stands now, it appears more than likely that all three Irish marathon spots next summer are going to be filled by Northern Ireland runners.