Laura Weightman is second only to Paula Radcliffe as a British distance runner, says Steve Cram

Laura Weightman will have Paula Radcliffe's 2001 road time for 5,000m of 14min 57secs in mind when she races at Monday's Fast 5K meeting in Wigan.

Weightman, a GB Olympian in 2016, set a new personal best for the 5,000m of 14:35.44 in Monaco in August.

She is in good form, if her fast time in finishing seventh in the 3,000m in Doha recently is anything to go by.

"I'll take that," she tweeted after setting the fastest-time ever for a seventh-place finish at the distance.

"Laura's had a great season," said former World and European 1500m champion Steve Cram, who is her coach.

"The problem for her now is that at 3,000, 5,000 and Monday's five kilometres on the road, there's only one person that's run faster and that's Paula. Laura's now our second best ever in all of those distances."

Radcliffe's best for 5,000m on the road, 14 min 57 secs, set in Hyde Park in London, remains the mark to beat almost 20 years after she set it.

Callum Hawkins is targeting the World Half Marathon Championships

Among others taking part at the Three Sisters Track in Wigan are Australia's Jessica Hull and Great Britain's Claire Duck and Amelia Quirk.

In the men's event, Callum Hawkins - who adapted his parents' shed for heat training with heaters and a treadmill to continue his preparation for the Marathon in the postponed Tokyo Olympics - is the main home hope, with Britain's Adam Clarke and Eric Jenkins from the United States also featuring.

It could be a week of record attempts with world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei set to make an attempt on the world record of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in Brussels 15 years ago.

Cheptegei eclipsed Bekele's 5,000m record in Monaco last month and Cram believes the current 10k record, five seconds faster than anyone else has ever run, could be in danger at the NN Valencia World Record Day on Thursday.

"I can see Cheptegei doing it - it'll probably come down to the pace-making," said Cram. "The weather will be a factor and if it's okay, he's shown in the last two years that he's the man to do it, he's metronomic.

"And if you're going to be racing anywhere in Europe in October on the track, the southern end of Spain is not a bad place to be."