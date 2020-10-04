Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's David Weir was denied a ninth London Marathon wheelchair title as Canada's Brent Lakatos emerged victorious in a sprint finish.

Lakatos did much of the work on the front of the pack, but had enough in reserve to sprint clear up The Mall.

Weir finished second ahead of familiar Swiss rival Marcel Hug.

Manuela Schar suffered a shock defeat in the women's race as the Netherlands' Nikita den Boer ended her run of nine successive major marathon wins.

Den Boer, who finished eighth on her London Marathon debut last year, pulled away with two laps to go as Schar faded badly.

The 29-year-old Dutchwoman powered her way to the line to come home one minute and 22 seconds clear of Schar.

"The goal was top four, I didn't know I could do this," she told BBC Sport.

"I am really really happy. I hate the rain, and I didn't know what pace we could do. There is lots of emotion for me."