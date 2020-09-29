Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Azimeraw was hoping to challenge world record holder Brigid Kosgei in the women's elite-only race in London

Degitu Azimeraw and coach Haji Adillo Roba have both tested positive for Covid-19 and did not board a plane from their native Ethiopia chartered for this weekend's London Marathon, race director Hugh Brasher has confirmed.

Azimeraw, 21, is a former women's winner at the Amsterdam Marathon.

Compatriots Shura Kitata and Alemu Megertu are coached by Adillo but were not in recent contact with him and flew to the UK after negative tests.

The 40th London Marathon is on Sunday.

This year's race is being held later than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic and is restricted to elite athletes, who spend race week in a bio-secure bubble.

For 45,000 non-elite runners from around the world, a 24-hour virtual London Marathon will be held instead.