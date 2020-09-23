Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Callum Hawkins finished fourth in the marathon at last year's World Championships in Doha

Callum Hawkins will join fellow Scot Stephanie Davis at next month's World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

The 28-year-old - added to the 10-strong GB & NI team helmed by his dad and coach, Robert - makes his first appearance at the event since 2016.

Hawkins holds the fastest half-marathon time for a European this year, clocking 60 minutes 1 second in February.

Davis, who ran a personal best of 71:15 the same month, makes her GB debut.

Canada-based Scot Sarah Inglis was in the team for the event originally due to take place in March, but has declined selection for the rescheduled 17 October date.