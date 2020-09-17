Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Duplantis is yet to win a major title, finishing second behind American Sam Kendricks in last year's World Championships in Doha

Armand Duplantis broke pole vault great Sergey Bubka's 26-year-old world record as he added the outdoor mark to the indoor record he already holds.

The 20-year-old Swede cleared 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome to break the record by one centimetre.

Duplantis extended his indoor world record to 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow in February.

Elsewhere Jemma Reekie beat fellow Scot Laura Muir in the 800m in a time of one minute 59.76 seconds.

Bubka dominated pole vaulting in the 1980s and 90s, winning six world titles and Olympic gold, as well as breaking the world record (indoor and outdoor) a combined 35 times.

The 56-year-old is now chairman of Ukraine's national Olympic committee and has held senior positions in both the International Olympic Committee and World Athletics (formerly the IAAF, until October 2019).

In the 800m Muir could not live with Reekie's fast finish and came third, just behind Norway's Hedda Hynne.

"My aims now are just to train really hard through winter, get stronger and faster," said Reekie, who is fourth fastest in the world this year over the distance.

"I'm not getting too ahead of myself, I know I have a lot of work to do."

Karsten Warholm's hunt for the world 400m hurdles record continues after he posted 47.07 seconds in victory.

The Norwegian world champion came within nine hundredths of a second of American Kevin Young's 1992 mark of 46.78 last month.

Warholm's latest effort at overhauling the oldest men's track record on the books means he has registered four of the event's 10 all-time best performances during this shortened and disrupted season.

Britain's Andrew Pozzi continued his excellent season in the 110m hurdles with a victory in 13.15 seconds - one hundredth of a second off the personal best that he set earlier this year.

Only Spain's Orlando Ortega, a medallist at the most recent World Championships and Olympic Games, has gone faster in 2020.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah served notice of her intention to defend her Olympic sprint titles in Tokyo next year.

The 28-year-old, making her first appearance outside her homeland this year, took the 100m in a world-leading time of 10.85 seconds.

South Africa's Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine scored an impressive win in the men's race over the same distance, winning in 9.96 seconds.

Britons Rabah Yousif and Jessie Knight finished fifth and sixth in the 400m and 400m hurdles respectively. Laviai Nielsen was well off her season's best form in seventh in the women's 400m.

Harry Coppell, who set a new national record of 5.85m at the British Championships earlier this month, could only manage 5.60m and fifth behind Duplantis in the pole vault.

The final Diamond League meeting of the season takes place in Doha on Friday, 25 September and will be streamed live on BBC Sport website and Red Button.