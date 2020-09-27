Last updated on .From the section Athletics

How will the 2020 London Marathon work?

Follow live coverage of the rescheduled 2020 London Marathon across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

This year's 40th edition, taking place on Sunday, 4 October because of the coronavirus pandemic, is restricted to elite athletes, who will be in a bio-secure bubble during race week.

For 45,000 non-elite runners from around the world, a '24-hour virtual London Marathon' will also be held so participants can still take part in the day.

Gabby Logan is live on The Mall for eight hours of live coverage, with commentary from Steve Cram and Andrew Cotter.

The elite women's race gets under way on BBC Two from 07:00 BST, with defending champion and world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya aiming to set a new world's best time.

Over on BBC One from 10:00 BST, four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is the pacemaker for this year's men's race, which also includes world record holder and defending champion Eliud Kipchoge.

In the wheelchair races, which start on BBC Two from 13:00 BST, British Paralympic great David Weir will be aiming for a record ninth win in the men's event, with course record holder Manuela Schar attempting to follow up her 2019 success in the women's race.

BBC Sport's live text commentary page will cover all of the day's events and we want you to get involved across social media.

If you are taking part in the virtual London Marathon, send us your pictures and stories using the hashtag #bbclondonmarathon on Twitter external-link or Instagram. external-link

BBC coverage times

All times BST. Times are subject to change at short notice.

Sunday, 4 October

Live coverage

07:15-15:20 - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app (uninterrupted coverage)

07:00-10:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

10:00-13:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-15:20 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

00:00-01:00 - BBC Two

03:00-12:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.