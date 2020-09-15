Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jemma Reekie had won all five 800m races in 2020 before coming fourth in Switzerland

Jemma Reekie's 800m winning streak ended with a fourth-place finish at the Gala dei Castelli International meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Scot - who was unbeaten over the distance in 2020, with three outdoor wins last month and two indoor successes in February - ran 1:58.87.

But she was outside the top three, with Norway's Hedda Hynne winning in a world-leading outdoor time of 1:58.12.

Jake Wightman, meanwhile, took third in the 800m in Zagreb.

The Scot clocked 1:44.85 at the Hanzekovic Memorial to complete a British 1-2-3 behind English pair Daniel Rowden and Elliot Giles.